 

Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 23:57  |  60   |   |   

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) announced today the pricing of the private placement launched February 26, 2021, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Berry Global, Inc. (the “Issuer”). The Issuer will issue $775,000,000 of first priority senior secured notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will be an additional issuance of the 1.57% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 issued pursuant to the indenture dated December 22, 2020 (the “Existing Notes”) and will be consolidated with and form a single series with the Existing Notes. The New Notes offered will have the same terms as the Existing Notes, other than the settlement date and offering price. The closing of the private placement offering is expected to occur on or about March 4, 2021.

The New Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.57%, payable semiannually, in cash in arrears, on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on July 15, 2021. The New Notes will mature on January 15, 2026.

The New Notes will be guaranteed by Berry and each of the Issuer’s existing and future direct or indirect domestic subsidiaries that guarantees the Issuer’s senior secured credit facilities, existing first priority secured notes and existing second priority senior secured notes, subject to certain exceptions. The New Notes and the guarantees thereof will be unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer and will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Issuer’s, and, in the case of the guarantees, to all of the guarantors’, existing and future unsubordinated debt. The guarantee by Berry will be unsecured. The New Notes will be secured on a second priority basis by liens (subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens) on accounts receivable, inventory and certain related assets that secure the Issuer’s revolving credit facility, and on a first priority basis by liens on the property and assets of the Issuer and the subsidiary guarantors that secure the Issuer’s senior secured term loan credit facility, subject to certain exceptions.

As previously announced, the net proceeds from the offering are intended to prepay a portion of certain existing term loans of the Issuer and to pay certain fees and expenses related to the refinancing of such term loans and the offering.

The New Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) announced today the pricing of the private placement launched February 26, 2021, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Berry Global, Inc. (the “Issuer”). The Issuer will issue $775,000,000 of first priority …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of First Priority Senior Secured Notes
05.02.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Guidance
04.02.21
Berry Global Announces Investment to Address Ongoing Wipes Shortage to Meet Strong Customer Forecast for Long-term Demand