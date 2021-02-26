Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering

The New Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.57%, payable semiannually, in cash in arrears, on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on July 15, 2021. The New Notes will mature on January 15, 2026.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) (“Berry”) announced today the pricing of the private placement launched February 26, 2021, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Berry Global, Inc. (the “Issuer”). The Issuer will issue $775,000,000 of first priority senior secured notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will be an additional issuance of the 1.57% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 issued pursuant to the indenture dated December 22, 2020 (the “Existing Notes”) and will be consolidated with and form a single series with the Existing Notes. The New Notes offered will have the same terms as the Existing Notes, other than the settlement date and offering price. The closing of the private placement offering is expected to occur on or about March 4, 2021.

The New Notes will be guaranteed by Berry and each of the Issuer’s existing and future direct or indirect domestic subsidiaries that guarantees the Issuer’s senior secured credit facilities, existing first priority secured notes and existing second priority senior secured notes, subject to certain exceptions. The New Notes and the guarantees thereof will be unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer and will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Issuer’s, and, in the case of the guarantees, to all of the guarantors’, existing and future unsubordinated debt. The guarantee by Berry will be unsecured. The New Notes will be secured on a second priority basis by liens (subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens) on accounts receivable, inventory and certain related assets that secure the Issuer’s revolving credit facility, and on a first priority basis by liens on the property and assets of the Issuer and the subsidiary guarantors that secure the Issuer’s senior secured term loan credit facility, subject to certain exceptions.

As previously announced, the net proceeds from the offering are intended to prepay a portion of certain existing term loans of the Issuer and to pay certain fees and expenses related to the refinancing of such term loans and the offering.

The New Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.