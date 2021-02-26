 

Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Results of Shareholder and Securityholder Meetings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 23:59  |  84   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“Serengeti”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“Sun Metals”) are pleased to announce the results of the Serengeti special meeting of shareholders and the Sun Metals special meeting of securityholders, which were held virtually on February 26, 2021.

Serengeti Meeting

A total of 61,078,247 common shares were voted at the Serengeti special meeting of shareholders, representing 55.02% of total common shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management:

  1. 99.93% in favour of the resolution to approve the plan of arrangement involving Serengeti and Sun Metals Corp.;
  2. 99.83% in favour of the resolution to approve the consolidation of Serengeti common shares (the “Consolidation”) on the basis of one (1) post Consolidation Serengeti common share for every two (2) pre-Consolidation Serengeti common shares;
  3. 99.61% in favour of the resolution to approve the amended and restated stock option plan of Serengeti;
  4. 99.67% in favour of the resolution of disinterested Serengeti Shareholders to approve a deferred share unit plan of Serengeti;
  5. 99.67% in favour of the resolution of disinterested Serengeti Shareholders to approve a restricted share unit plan of Serengeti.

Sun Metals Meeting

A total of 70,399,056 common shares, 11,182,667 stock options, and 586,250 warrants were voted at the Sun Metals special meeting of securityholders, representing 41.00% of total common shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting, 83.87% of stock options issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting, and 1.86% of warrants issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting. Shareholders, and shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders voting as a single class, voted 99.84% and 99.86%, respectively, in favour of the sole item put forward by the Board of Directors and management, being the resolution to approve the plan of arrangement involving Serengeti and Sun Metals Corp. The arrangement resolution was also approved by a majority of Sun Metals’ disinterested shareholders, as required under applicable securities laws.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Results of Shareholder and Securityholder Meetings VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“Serengeti”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“Sun Metals”) are pleased to announce the results of the Serengeti special meeting of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Voting Rights and Capital
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Serengeti Drills 212 Metres of 0.40% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au (0.46% CuEq) Including 79 Metres of 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au (0.64% CuEq) Expanding Central Zone