Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 annual general and special meeting held on
February 25, 2021.
A total of 61,239,388 common shares were voted representing 29.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:
|Item Voted Upon
|Result of Vote
|
Set the number of directors at six
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|48,671,309 (97.21%)
|1,395,199 (2.79%)
|
Appoint James E. Sinclair as director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|48,827,174 (97.53%)
|1,239,334 (2.47%)
|
Appoint Norman Betts as director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|50,042,466 (99.95%)
|24,042 (0.05%)
|
Appoint William Harvey as director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|49,959,718 (99.79%)
|106,970 (0.21%)
|
Appoint Rosalind Morrow as director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|50,053,073 (99.97%)
|13,435 (0.03%)
|
Appoint Andrew Cheatle as director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|48,788,524 (97.45%)
|1,277,984 (2.55%)
|
Appoint Stephen Mullowney as director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|48,778,524 (97.43%)
|1,287,984 (2.57%)
|
Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|60,889,068 (99.80%)
|121,306 (0.20%)
|
Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|48,781,324 (97.43%)
|1,285,184 (2.57%)
Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan
The Shareholder Rights Plan (the “Plan”) will ensure the fair and equal treatment of shareholders in connection with any takeover bid for common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other companies and has not been adopted in response to any pending or threatened takeover bid for the Company nor is the Company aware of any such effort. The primary objective of the Plan is to provide shareholders with adequate time to properly assess a takeover bid without undue pressure. It will also provide the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) with more time to fully consider an unsolicited takeover bid and, if considered appropriate, to identify, develop and negotiate other alternative to maximize shareholder value.
|
