Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 annual general and special meeting held on February 25, 2021.



A total of 61,239,388 common shares were voted representing 29.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows: