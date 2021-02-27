 

Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.02.2021, 00:00  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 annual general and special meeting held on February 25, 2021.

A total of 61,239,388 common shares were voted representing 29.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Item Voted Upon Result of Vote
Set the number of directors at six

 Votes For Votes Against
48,671,309 (97.21%) 1,395,199 (2.79%)
Appoint James E. Sinclair as director

 Votes For Votes Withheld
48,827,174 (97.53%) 1,239,334 (2.47%)
Appoint Norman Betts as director

 Votes For Votes Withheld
50,042,466 (99.95%) 24,042 (0.05%)
Appoint William Harvey as director

 Votes For Votes Withheld
49,959,718 (99.79%) 106,970 (0.21%)
Appoint Rosalind Morrow as director

 Votes For Votes Withheld
50,053,073 (99.97%) 13,435 (0.03%)
Appoint Andrew Cheatle as director

 Votes For Votes Withheld
48,788,524 (97.45%) 1,277,984 (2.55%)
Appoint Stephen Mullowney as director

 Votes For Votes Withheld
48,778,524 (97.43%) 1,287,984 (2.57%)
Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

 Votes For Votes Withheld
60,889,068 (99.80%) 121,306 (0.20%)
Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan

 Votes For Votes Against
48,781,324 (97.43%) 1,285,184 (2.57%)

Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

The Shareholder Rights Plan (the “Plan”) will ensure the fair and equal treatment of shareholders in connection with any takeover bid for common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other companies and has not been adopted in response to any pending or threatened takeover bid for the Company nor is the Company aware of any such effort. The primary objective of the Plan is to provide shareholders with adequate time to properly assess a takeover bid without undue pressure. It will also provide the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) with more time to fully consider an unsolicited takeover bid and, if considered appropriate, to identify, develop and negotiate other alternative to maximize shareholder value.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 annual general and special meeting held on February 25, 2021. A total of 61,239,388 common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Voting Rights and Capital
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Positive Results from Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project
25.02.21
Exploration Target Clarification
11.02.21
Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces Closing of US$21.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
09.02.21
Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces US$21.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
08.02.21
Andrew Cheatle Appointed COO and Mine Plan Update Approved
02.02.21
Tanzanian Gold Announces Retirement of Remaining Convertible Debt