 

LightJump Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stocks and Warrants Commencing on March 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.02.2021, 00:31  |  48   |   |   

LightJump Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LJAQU) (“the company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants underlying such units commencing on March 2, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “LJAQU” and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbols “LJAQ” and “LJAQW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8th, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About LightJump Acquisition Corp.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation (Company) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which the Company refer to as a “target business.” The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region although it intends to initially focus on technology and technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer specific technology solutions or broader technology software and services.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LightJump Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stocks and Warrants Commencing on March 2, 2021 LightJump Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LJAQU) (“the company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants underlying such units commencing on March 2, 2021. Those units …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
INFINITY Q ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund on Behalf of ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update