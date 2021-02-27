LightJump Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stocks and Warrants Commencing on March 2, 2021

LightJump Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LJAQU) (“the company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants underlying such units commencing on March 2, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “LJAQU” and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbols “LJAQ” and “LJAQW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8th, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.