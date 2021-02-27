 

Stunning new photos from around the world showcase the beauty and importance of concrete

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete plays a fundamental role in the world around us and in our daily lives. It supports our communities, keeps us connected, and provides our homes, key infrastructure and the cities around us. The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) is celebrating concrete, the most used human-made material on our planet, with the release of the winning pictures from its 'Concrete in Life 2020' global photography competition.

These stunning photos from both professional and amateur photographers capture what concrete means to people around the world – from urban scenes to playparks, from beautiful architecture to essential transport networks, and from the modern wonders we can see to the hidden infrastructure often out of sight. More than 10,000 pictures were submitted to the competition by people across the world, covering three categories (Concrete Infrastructure, Urban Concrete, and Concrete in Daily Life) with the entries demonstrating the widespread, diverse and sustainable use of concrete across the globe. 

The competition ran from October to December 2020. The overall winner scoops the top prize of $10,000, with each of the category winners receiving $2,500. In addition to the six winners, the competition judges selected a shortlist which is viewable on the GCCA website. A film about the competition is available here.

Judging the competition were: Gabriele Galimberti, National Geographic photographer; John Fairley, Photographer and Creative Director of Curious Productions; Gian Luca Barone, Senior Associate at Zaha Hadid Architects; Dinah McLeod, Chief Executive of the GCCA.

Dinah McLeod said: "The pictures truly capture the wide range of ways in which concrete plays a fundamental role in life. We were delighted and overwhelmed by the stunning quality and number of photos that we received from just about every corner of the world – a huge thank you to all entrants. We were hugely impressed with their ability to depict how concrete has been continuing to support our lives even in these difficult times."

The Overall Winner:

The Overall Winner: Nurlan Tahirli @nurlan_tahirli - Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku, Azerbaijan

Nurlan Tahirli @nurlan_tahirli

Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku, Azerbaijan

Quote:

Nurlan Tahirli said: "I am hugely honoured to be the winner of Concrete in Life 2020. The photo I took was at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. I was struck by the building's unique and unusual look – its stunning design with simplicity of lines, single colour and complexity of structure portraying the modern beauty of concrete and how people were interacting with it and enjoying it."

