Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) (the “Company”) announced today that its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 26, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $102,817,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes (or 44.70% of the total aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding) were validly tendered, which excludes $396,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes (or 0.17% of the total aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding) that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase, dated February 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Company expects to accept for payment all such 2024 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer and expects to make payment for the 2024 Notes on March 1, 2021, or, in the case of 2024 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, on March 3, 2021, in each case, subject to the closing of the Company’s previously announced debt financing transaction and the satisfaction or waiver by the Company of the other conditions listed in the Offer to Purchase. Following the consummation of the Tender Offer, the Company intends to redeem any 2024 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the Tender Offer, at a redemption price equal to 102.938% of the principal amount redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the dealer manager for the Tender Offer. The information agent and tender agent is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available at www.dfking.com/cde or by contacting the information agent at (800) 859-8509 (toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (collect) or by email at cde@dfking.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182.