 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Windfall Geotek Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 8,889,500 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Subject Warrants” and together with the Subject Shares, the “Subject Units”) of Windfall Geotek Inc. (“Windfall”) through a series of transactions ending on February 19, 2021. The Subject Shares represented approximately 10.0% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Windfall as of February 26, 2021 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 11.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Subject Warrants only).

Immediately before the transactions herein, ThreeD did not hold any securities of Windfall.

The Subject Units were acquired through a series of transactions. 1,000,000 Subject Shares and 1,000,000 Subject Warrants were acquired in a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange for aggregate consideration payable of $60,000. The remaining Subject Shares were acquired in the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for aggregate consideration payable of $1,972,691, or $0.25 per Subject Share. The holdings of securities of Windfall by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD could increase or decrease their investments in Windfall at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that ThreeD is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Feldman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.




