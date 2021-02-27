 

Visionstate announces Exchange acceptance and closing of previously announced private placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.02.2021, 02:54  |  42   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange and closing of its over-subscribed, non-brokered private placement financing ("Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,505,000 or 30,100,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

The Private Placement was first announced on February 1, 2021 for up to $750,000 and upsized to $1,500,000 on February 11th, 2021, for up to 30,000,000 units ("Units"), at a price of $0.05 per Unit. On February 26, 2021, Visionstate closed subscriptions of 30,100,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,505,000 that included 2,445,000 Units issued to certain insiders of the Company.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Visionstate Corp ("Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing.

The issuance of Units to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. Visionstate anticipates that the exemptions set out in paragraphs (a) and (b) in section 5.5 of MI 61-101 are applicable since the aggregate consideration to be paid by the related parties will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of Visionstate and Visionstate is not listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but only on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, regarding the minority shareholder approval exemptions, the independent directors have determined that the exemptions set out in paragraphs (1)(a) and (b) in section 5.7 of MI 61-101 are applicable in that the aggregate consideration to be paid by the related parties will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of Visionstate, the distribution of the securities to the related parties will have a fair market value of not more than $122,250 and Visionstate is not listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but only on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the time of closing of the Private Placement.

In addition, the Company has paid a finder's fee, in the total amount of $8,880 cash and 2970,00 in broker warrants priced at $.07 per warrant, in connection with the entire Private Placement.

Visionstate will use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital and growing its business.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Visionstate Corp.

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

For additional information please contact:

Visionstate Corp. CHF Capital Markets
John Putters, CEO Cathy Hume
(780) 425-9460 (416) 868-1079 x 231
jputters@visionstate.com cathy@chfir.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visionstate announces Exchange acceptance and closing of previously announced private placement EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce the final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange and closing of its over-subscribed, non-brokered private placement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Voting Rights and Capital
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...