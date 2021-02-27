 

SORRENTO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. - SRNE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.02.2021, 04:50  |  31   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SRNE).

On May 15, 2020, news sources reported that the Company had announced discovery of the STI-1499 antibody, which it described as providing “100% inhibition” of the COVID-19 virus. On the same day, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Henry Ji was quoted in a media report characterizing that development as a “cure.” Over the next several days, investor media sources expressed intense skepticism on the Company’s claims, including Hindenburg Research, which reported that Ji had “walked back his comments about having a cure” in an interview with BioSpace, an online life science industry news outlet.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Sorrento’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Sorrento’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Sorrento shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-srne/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SORRENTO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. - SRNE Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SRNE). On May 15, 2020, news …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Newly Confirmed U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Deliver Inaugural Address at CERAWeek ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Notes Disclosure
ChargePoint and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Close Business Combination
Foresight CEO Letter to Shareholders
Fluor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces Its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento Therapeutics, Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for the Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
08.02.21
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform Products for Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors Based on an Exclusive Technology License From the Mayo Clinic
31.01.21
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
00:16 Uhr
577
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.