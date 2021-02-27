DGAP-News: Pleasures Magazine / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian Entrepreneur, Launches New Luxury Yoga Mat, Explains Why UAE Is Where Every Dream Turns Into Reality 27.02.2021 / 08:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABUJA, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / The United Arab Emirates is fast becoming one of the most innovative and futuristic cities in the world, with both the local Emiratis and expatriates moving to Dubai for entrepreneurship opportunities. With such an international scene and the diversity of people, ideas and creativity, it is no wonder that the UAE is home to some of the most talented people in the world.

One of such is Natali Budzei, an entrepreneur, lawyer, and multi-business owner. We wonder how she finds the time to run three businesses and keep up her vibrant social media presence.

Natali is one of the most diverse entrepreneurs to have emerged out of the UAE. Gaining recognition as a pianist, she has since propelled herself as an award-winning business owner, mentor, and international event consultant.

Though from Ukraine, Natali launched Gulf Art Advisory, a leading art consultancy firm that is promoting emerging artists and connecting them with galleries and collectors. The beautiful Ukrainian, who lives in Dubai, is the epitome of the UAE's entrepreneurial culture. Moving to the UAE seven years ago for her MBA in International Hospitality Business, she later set up her company in 2014 and has since become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Her career as an entrepreneur has seen her work with leading luxury brands such as Bulgari, Hermes, Cartier, Jumeirah Group, Amazonico, and many more. Always full of energy and ideas, Natali shares with PLEASURES MAGAZINE everything from taking leaps and managing company growth to remembering the importance of your own creative side and the realities of running your own brand. The young Ukrainian also dishes out some pieces of advice to those who have that bold entrepreneurial spirit.