Tractor Supply Supports Texas in Winter Storm Recovery

“When these unprecedented storms ravaged Texas, we knew our Tractor Supply neighbors would need help. In addition to ensuring the safety of our Team Members and keeping our stores in stock to aid in recovery, we quickly began searching for additional ways to help,” said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Tractor Supply. “As a native of Texas with family all over the state, I know this storm caused immense devastation for countless people. With these donations, we hope to support local farmers and animal shelters as they aim to get back on their feet and continue the important work they’re doing for our communities, the state and agriculture across Texas.”

Tractor Supply Company, the largest Out Here lifestyle retailer in the United States, is supporting its communities and customers in Texas by donating $100,000 to agriculture, pet and livestock organizations in the Lone Star State recovering from the recent winter storms.

More than 200 Texas Tractor Supply stores will each donate $250 in gift cards to local organizations in need of recovery support. In addition to the local support, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Texas Center for Local Food, a group dedicated to supporting family farms and ranch prosperity in the state.

The recent winter storms that hit Texas the week of February 15 hit the agriculture industry with freezing temperatures and frozen grounds, impacting crop schedules and production. Tractor Supply’s donation will assist with the cost of restoration as well as the purchase of animal feed and farming and gardening equipment. The Texas Center for Local Food, along with seven partner organizations, will distribute the $50,000 monetary donation to support family farms and ranches recovering from the storm.

To learn more about how Tractor Supply supports local communities, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210227005005/en/