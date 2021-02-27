 

Tractor Supply Supports Texas in Winter Storm Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.02.2021, 16:00  |  46   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company, the largest Out Here lifestyle retailer in the United States, is supporting its communities and customers in Texas by donating $100,000 to agriculture, pet and livestock organizations in the Lone Star State recovering from the recent winter storms.

“When these unprecedented storms ravaged Texas, we knew our Tractor Supply neighbors would need help. In addition to ensuring the safety of our Team Members and keeping our stores in stock to aid in recovery, we quickly began searching for additional ways to help,” said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Tractor Supply. “As a native of Texas with family all over the state, I know this storm caused immense devastation for countless people. With these donations, we hope to support local farmers and animal shelters as they aim to get back on their feet and continue the important work they’re doing for our communities, the state and agriculture across Texas.”

More than 200 Texas Tractor Supply stores will each donate $250 in gift cards to local organizations in need of recovery support. In addition to the local support, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Texas Center for Local Food, a group dedicated to supporting family farms and ranch prosperity in the state.

The recent winter storms that hit Texas the week of February 15 hit the agriculture industry with freezing temperatures and frozen grounds, impacting crop schedules and production. Tractor Supply’s donation will assist with the cost of restoration as well as the purchase of animal feed and farming and gardening equipment. The Texas Center for Local Food, along with seven partner organizations, will distribute the $50,000 monetary donation to support family farms and ranches recovering from the storm.

To learn more about how Tractor Supply supports local communities, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply Supports Texas in Winter Storm Recovery Tractor Supply Company, the largest Out Here lifestyle retailer in the United States, is supporting its communities and customers in Texas by donating $100,000 to agriculture, pet and livestock organizations in the Lone Star State recovering from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIKOLA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Nikola Corporation - NKLA, NKLAW
INOVIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - INO
SORRENTO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. - ...
ChargePoint and Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Close Business Combination
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Newly Confirmed U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Deliver Inaugural Address at CERAWeek ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
 Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.? Lawsuit Filed
Media Advisory: Domtar at the Bank of America Conference
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Investment Conference
19.02.21
3 großartige Dividendenaktien, deren Ausschüttungen sich verdoppeln könnten
17.02.21
Tractor Supply Announces Annual Grants for Growing Fundraiser in Support of FFA
17.02.21
Tractor Supply Company Announces Agreement to Acquire Orscheln Farm and Home, a Farm and Ranch Retailer with 167 Stores in the Midwest
10.02.21
Tractor Supply to Pay Team Members to Get COVID-19 Vaccination