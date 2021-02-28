 

Danone Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a direct holding as a first step to disposal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.02.2021, 17:01  |  93   |   |   


Press release – Paris, February 28, 2021

Portfolio review

Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a direct holding as a first step to disposal

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Danone SA!
Long
Basispreis 53,33€
Hebel 12,27
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 61,37€
Hebel 11,77
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

                                                                                                                                   

As part of its ongoing portfolio review, Danone announces it has reached an agreement with COFCO Dairy Investments Limited (“CDI”), to convert Danone’s stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (“Mengniu”), currently held indirectly, into a direct holding. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a current market capitalization of approximately €18 billion(1), Mengniu is a leading Chinese manufacturing and distribution company of dairy products, in which Danone first became a shareholder in 2013. This conversion is the first step towards facilitating Danone’s disposal of its stake in Mengniu.

This conversion process remains subject to regulatory approval and once completed, will result in Danone owning a direct 9.8% stake in Mengniu. A divestiture of Danone’s stake in Mengniu could then follow in 2021 through one or several transactions, depending on market conditions.

Danone’s indirect stake in Mengniu’s share capital currently represents a book value of approximately €850 million and had in 2019 a contribution to recurring income from associates of €57m.

Subject to completion, and in line with the Danone’s disciplined capital allocation, the majority of the expected proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback program.

Beyond this transaction, China remains highly strategic for Danone. The company has a strong commitment to the country through its several categories, operations and employees.

(1)    Based on market data and exchange rates as of February 26, 2021

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danone Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a direct holding as a first step to disposal Press release – Paris, February 28, 2021 Portfolio review Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a direct holding as a first step to disposal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
Danone will Anteil an Chinageschäft von Mengniu verkaufen
23.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt DANONE auf 'Neutral'
23.02.21
JEFFERIES belässt DANONE auf 'Buy'
22.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt DANONE auf 'Outperform'
22.02.21
RBC belässt DANONE auf 'Neutral'
22.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt DANONE auf 'Hold'
22.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt DANONE auf 'Neutral'
22.02.21
UBS belässt DANONE auf 'Sell'
22.02.21
BERENBERG belässt DANONE auf 'Hold'
19.02.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Erholung ermöglicht doch noch gutes Wochenfazit

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
116
Danone
16.02.21
9
Dividenden Frankreich