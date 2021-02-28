Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult Use

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, issued the following statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia legalizing cannabis for adult use.

In the fall of 2020, Jushi, through its 100% owned Virginia-based pharmaceutical process permit holder, Dalitso LLC (“Dalitso”), commenced operations at its 93,000 sq. ft. cultivation, manufacturing, processing and retail facility in Manassas, and opened the first of six dispensaries operating under the Company’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO on December 1, 2020. Dalitso is currently one of only five applicants to have received approval for a pharmaceutical processor permit issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, and the designated area for Dalitso to operate is Health Service Area II, in Northern Virginia, which has a population of approximately 2.5 million people or nearly 30% of the state’s population. This area includes two of Virginia’s most densely populated counties, Fairfax and Prince William County.

Statement from Jushi Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo:

The adult-use cannabis legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly is a critically important first step on the path toward legalization. These bills begin to accomplish fundamental justice and equity priorities as well as promote public health. Jushi appreciates the General Assembly's commitment to address these complex issues, especially the passion shown by Senators Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas and Delegate Charniele Herring in answering Governor Ralph Northam’s call for legalization. Jushi looks forward to engaging with the Virginia General Assembly, the Governor’s Office and other stakeholders between now and reenactment to ensure Virginia's legalized cannabis program is just, equitable and supports the public health priorities outlined by the General Assembly.



Adding flower to Virginia's medical cannabis program is a critical advance and Jushi applauds Delegate Cliff Hayes and Senator Louise Lucas on this achievement. We expect that around the end of the year, this new legislation will allow pharmaceutical processors to make medicines available at much lower price point and expand access to patients who could otherwise not afford sustained medical cannabis therapy.