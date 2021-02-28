 

Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.02.2021, 19:47  |  28   |   |   

Belships ASA (OSE: BELCO) has entered into letters of intent for the acquisition of two new vessels.

The 61,000 dwt Ultramax bulk carriers of Japanese design are expected to deliver upon completion of construction at a Chinese yard during August-September 2021.

The vessels will be financed thru 10-year bareboat charters. The estimated cash breakeven for the vessels upon delivery is about USD 10,700 per day including operational expenses. Belships will pay a sum of USD 2.6 mill per vessel upon signing contract, expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The agreements come with purchase options below current market values and can be exercised after the fourth year until the end of the charters. There are no obligations to purchase the vessels.

The agreements are conditional upon certain subjects being lifted by the parties involved. Conclusion is expected within March 2021.

Belships are taking over existing contracts for two brand new vessels soon ready for delivery whilst the orderbook approaches the lowest levels seen in 30 years. With the supply at a historical low and spot rates not seen in a decade the future earning prospects for these vessels are excellent. The vessel transactions also signal the competitive advantage Belships has in sourcing ship finance. Belships’ fleet continues to increase and improve with only modest cash investments.

Japanese-design Ultramax bulk carriers entering the fleet represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today. Following completion of announced transactions, the Belships fleet will count 23 Supramax/Ultramax bulk carriers, with an average age of 5 years.

Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of bulk carriers well positioned to capitalise on a recovery for vessel values. We are focused on maintaining a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. Our strategy is to continue developing Belships as an owner and operator of geared bulk carriers, through quality of operations and accretive growth opportunities.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no




This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers Belships ASA (OSE: BELCO) has entered into letters of intent for the acquisition of two new vessels. The 61,000 dwt Ultramax bulk carriers of Japanese design are expected to deliver upon completion of construction at a Chinese yard during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Belships ASA - Report 4th quarter 2020