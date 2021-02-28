 

President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation and President and CEO, Ari Lehtoranta, have today mutually agreed that Ari Lehtoranta will leave his position as President and CEO of Caverion Corporation. The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation has appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mats Paulsson, as interim President and CEO effective today. Mats Paulsson will continue in his position as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The recruitment process to appoint a new President and CEO has started.

Ari Lehtoranta has held the position of President and CEO of Caverion Corporation since January 2017 and he will be available for the Board of Directors for the next six months to secure an orderly transition to his successor.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to thank Ari for his extremely valuable contribution, hard work and determination during the journey of turning around the Company. During the last four years Caverion has met several difficult challenges. Under Ari's leadership, the Company has managed to respond to these challenges, and make the many fundamental changes necessary. The Board and Ari agree that this is the right time for change, as the Company enters a new phase. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," says Mats Paulsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Caverion Corporation.

"The last four years at Caverion have been very rewarding, despite the tough decisions that have had to be made in order to turn the Company around. Caverion is now on a stable footing and has a great future ahead of it, enabling and supporting the transition to a smart and sustainable built environment. I would like to sincerely thank my colleagues and the very professional and committed staff of Caverion for the past years. It has been a great journey. I also want to thank the Board of Directors for their trust and good co-operation. I have thoroughly enjoyed leading Caverion and this is the right time for someone else to take the helm at this exciting Company," says Ari Lehtoranta.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Board of Directors

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Mats Paulsson, Chairman of the Board, please contact Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

