 

Year-end report January – December 2020

Fourth quarter 2020

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 19 (31)
  • Gross margin increased to 86% (64%)
  • Operating loss increased to MSEK -20 (-14)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.02)
  • On December 16, 2020, the board of directors of Anoto resolved on a directed rights issue of a maximum of 8,595,556 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto received approximately MSEK 7.7 before issue costs. The new ordinary shares in the rights issue were subscribed for by Vaba Co. Ltd. The shares were registered after the end of the reporting period
  • On December 29, 2020, the board of directors of Anoto resolved on a directed rights issue of 9,000,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto received approximately MSEK 8.1 before issue costs. The new ordinary shares in the rights issue were subscribed for by Rothesay Limited. The shares were registered after the end of the reporting period

January – Deptember 2020

  • Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 71 (112)
  • Gross margin decreased to 54% (54%)
  • Write-down of goodwill in Livescribe by MSEK -21 (-7)
  • Operating loss increased to MSEK -103 (-51)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.76 (-0.23)
  • In March, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 21.4
  • In September, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 7,022,560 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 8.9
  • In December, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of a maximum of 8,595,556 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 7.7
  • In December, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 9,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 8.1
  • In light of the financial effect the spread of the corona virus have had on the group, the uncertainty that prevails in the future and the group’s results, the board of directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2020 financial year
  • Events after the reporting period:
    • On January 20, 2021, the board of directors of Anoto resolved, subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 15, 2021, to carry out a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto was expected to receive approximately MSEK 18.9 before issue costs. The new shares were subscribed for by Rothesay Limited
    • On February 15, 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, with unanimous vote, to approve the board of directors’ resolution on January 20, 2021, to carry out a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto received approximately MSEK 18.9 before issue costs. The new shares were subscribed for by Rothesay Limited

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 28, 2021 at 23:45 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments




Year-end report January – December 2020 Fourth quarter 2020 Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 19 (31)Gross margin increased to 86% (64%)Operating loss increased to MSEK -20 (-14)Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.02)On December 16, 2020, the …

