 

Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 01:00  |  63   |   |   

Featuring Rainbow Ion Plating on the Bezel and Case

TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a special new addition to its G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000PH is part of the MT-G line of watches which employ a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin. The new MTG-B2000PH features a design motif inspired by the Blue Phoenix of mythical lore, and it has rainbow ion plating on the bezel and case.

MTG-B2000PH

Casio is dedicated to the pursuit of innovative expressivity in its G-SHOCK watches, exploiting CMF design integrating color, material, and finish. G-SHOCK watches with metal construction have been enthusiastically welcomed by the market in recent years. Casio goes even further with these metal models, using ion plating, laser engraving techniques, and new materials to create the kind of totally original design worthy of the G-SHOCK.

The new MTG-B2000PH features rainbow ion plating applied to its bezel and case as well as a multi-colored dial expressing its design motif inspired by the Blue Phoenix, a bird of Eastern mythology said to bear auspicious tidings. The bezel features an independent construction separate from the case. Layers of yellow-to-red gradation are applied — crosswise on the bezel, lengthwise on the case — over light-blue ion plating evocative of blazing-hot flames to achieve a mystical coloration in which innumerable hues seem intertwined. The subtle color variations in the rainbow ion plating mean that every single watch is unique — no two look the same. The dial also employs accents in a multicolor design of colors like pink and orange. The translucent navy-blue band sets the watch design off with a resplendent vision of the Blue Phoenix.

The captivating design is complemented by outstanding functionality. The watch not only features radio wave time-calibration, but also automatic time adjustment when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. These functions offer outstanding convenience: the watch automatically adjusts to local time when crossing time zones, without requiring the user to do anything.

MTG-B2000PH

G-SHOCK official website: https://world.g-shock.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444459/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444460/image2.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty Featuring Rainbow Ion Plating on the Bezel and Case TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a special new addition to its G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000PH is part of the MT-G line …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods