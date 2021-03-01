Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty

Featuring Rainbow Ion Plating on the Bezel and Case

TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a special new addition to its G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000PH is part of the MT-G line of watches which employ a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin. The new MTG-B2000PH features a design motif inspired by the Blue Phoenix of mythical lore, and it has rainbow ion plating on the bezel and case.

Casio is dedicated to the pursuit of innovative expressivity in its G-SHOCK watches, exploiting CMF design integrating color, material, and finish. G-SHOCK watches with metal construction have been enthusiastically welcomed by the market in recent years. Casio goes even further with these metal models, using ion plating, laser engraving techniques, and new materials to create the kind of totally original design worthy of the G-SHOCK.