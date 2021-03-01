Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, regarding the change in ownership and control of common shares (the “Shares”) of Evergold Corp. (the “Company”) by Charles Greig (the “Acquiror”). The Issuer’s head office address is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1C4.



On February 23, 2021, the Company completed a brokered private placement financing, pursuant to which C.J. Greig Holdings Ltd., a company controlled by Charles Greig, acquired (the “Acquisition”) beneficial ownership or control over 125,000 common shares (“Shares”) and 125,000 warrants to purchase Shares (“Warrants”).