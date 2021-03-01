 

Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 01:46  |  41   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, regarding the change in ownership and control of common shares (the “Shares”) of Evergold Corp. (the “Company”) by Charles Greig (the “Acquiror”). The Issuer’s head office address is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1C4.

On February 23, 2021, the Company completed a brokered private placement financing, pursuant to which C.J. Greig Holdings Ltd., a company controlled by Charles Greig, acquired (the “Acquisition”) beneficial ownership or control over 125,000 common shares (“Shares”) and 125,000 warrants to purchase Shares (“Warrants”).

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Greig beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 5,168,443 Shares and 1,479,575 Warrants, representing approximately 14.47% and 17.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively. Following the Acquisition, Mr. Greig beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 5,293,443 Shares and 1,604,575 Warrants, representing approximately 7.18% and 9.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively.

Copies of the early warning reports for Mr. Greig will be filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may be obtained by contacting the Acquiror at the following address:

C.J. Greig Holdings Ltd.
729 Okanagan Avenue East
Penticton, BC V2A 3K7

For additional information, please contact:

Kevin M. Keough
President and CEO
Tel: (613) 622-1916
www.evergoldcorp.ca
kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - This news release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2020
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
European Energy A/S: Interim Financial Report Q4 2020
Year-end report January – December 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSX-V: EVER) gibt den Finanzierungsabschluss einer zuvor aufgestockten Privatplatzierung in Höhe von $8.000.000 CAD mit einem Großauftrag von Palisades Goldcorp bekannt
23.02.21
Evergold Announces Closing of Previously Upsized C$8,000,000 Bought Deal Private Placement Financing with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp
16.02.21
Evergold Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Rockland Gold-Silver Property, Nevada
02.02.21
Evergold kündigt Privatplatzierung von $8.000.000 CAD an, Finanzierung mit einer großen Kauforder von Palisades Goldcorp

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
98
Evergold: ein Explorer mit Zukunft?
28.07.20
3
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSXV: EVER) startet Bohrprogramm auf Golden Lion Projekt und gibt Update zum
11.07.20
4
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSXV: EVER) startet Bohrprogramm auf Snoball Liegenschaft im Goldenen Dreiec