 

Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in China

-- Junshi grants AstraZeneca exclusive promotion rights of toripalimab in mainland China for the urothelial carcinoma indications and for all indications in non-core areas
-- Junshi will continue to be responsible for the promotion of other indications in core areas
--The companies will continue to explore business collaborations in overseas markets including emerging markets

SHANGHAI, China, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that the Company has entered into an exclusive promotion agreement with AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical” or the “Promoter”), pursuant to which Junshi Biosciences will grant AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical the exclusive promotion right of toripalimab in mainland China for the urothelial carcinoma indications to be approved subsequently for marketing and the exclusive promotion right for all indications approved and to be approved in non-core areas. Junshi Biosciences will continue to be responsible for the promotion of other indications approved and to be approved excluding urothelial carcinoma indications in core areas.

This strong alliance between the two companies will help promote local high-quality innovative drugs to benefit more Chinese patients. Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca will continue to explore overseas business collaboration including the emerging markets and actively explore the possibility of expanding the depth and breadth of future collaborations.

“We are delighted to work with AstraZeneca in the commercialization of Toripalimab in China,” said Dr. Ning Li, CEO of Junshi Biosciences. "We are confident that by leveraging the extensive networks AstraZeneca has established over the years, and especially by utilizing its ability to promote in the county-level markets, this innovative drug with excellent performance in efficacy and safety will achieve greater success in the Chinese market and will enable more patients to receive timely and effective treatment. Under the guidance of the company’s ‘In China, For Global’ strategy, we also look forward to more in-depth collaborations with AstraZeneca in a wider range of fields in order to provide better and more affordable treatment options to patients in China and all over the world."

