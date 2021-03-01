 

GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) successfully hosted the 5G Advanced Summit. The summit brought together global carriers, leaders from vertical industries, leading academic figures, and equipment and device vendors to share their insights into the driving forces behind and technical directions for 5G evolution. At the summit, participants called on all parties to jointly define 5G evolution for building a sustainable future.

Alex Sinclair, CTO of GSMA, said in his speech: "The world has witnessed inspiring commercial rollout of 5G in the past two years. By 2030, 5G will have evolved into the most dominant mobile technology that will create huge value to society."

Wu Hequan, an Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, shared a similar view. "One year into commercial deployment worldwide, 5G has outperformed its predecessors 3G and 4G in commercial scale and progress. To keep up with the development of network deployment and user scales, 5G must continue to innovate in application ecosystem and technological standardization so as to stimulate new services."

Business Demand Is the Main Driving Force Behind Continuous 5G Evolution

Optimizing experience is a continuous pursuit for consumer businesses. The growing popularity of 2K and 4K video, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) services is driving a significant increase in data of usage (DOU), which is projected to exceed 100 GB by 2025. This shows how critical it is to further expand the capacity of mobile networks. With the rise of XR Pro and other innovative applications, mobile networks will also be required to guarantee Gbps experience while noticeably reducing transmission latency, which is crucial for providing an immersive experience in virtual worlds.

5G must be further integrated with vertical industries to build an engine to drive digitalization across vertical industries. A guest shared the experience of applying 5G in the automobile manufacturing industry: "5G has played an essential role in our factory. It has been widely implemented for visual recognition and smart data collection to greatly improve productivity. We believe that, with continuous evolution, 5G will provide high uplink bandwidth and high-precision positioning to better support digital transformation across industries."

