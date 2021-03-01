 

Hexagon Agility receives additional order from major global logistics customer for CNG trucks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 07:00  |  26   |   |   

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks. The first order received related to this customer in 2021 represents an estimated total value of USD $6.8 million (approx. NOK 58 million).  

As a low carbon fuel, CNG can result in reductions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to diesel of over 20% when using conventional natural gas, or 90% or more when using renewable natural gas (RNG) produced from landfills, dairy farms and other bio sources.

"We are proud to be a preferred supplier to this global customer as they demonstrate their commitment to clean fuel. CNG and RNG play an important role in the future of commercial trucking. Sustainable fleets are at an inflection point and it makes both environmental and economic sense to deploy natural gas trucks right now, and the low cost and maturity of the technology make it possible to do so at a large scale," said Seung Baik, President, Hexagon Agility. 

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021.


For more information:  


Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com  


Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Agility 

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and Linkedin.


About Hexagon Composites ASA  

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn. 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Agility receives additional order from major global logistics customer for CNG trucks Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks. The first order …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
European Energy A/S: Interim Financial Report Q4 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Mandatory notification of trade
19.02.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider
18.02.21
Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
17.02.21
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
16.02.21
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
09.02.21
Hexagon Aktie – Die Alleskönner beim Thema Wasserstoff?
03.02.21
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results
02.02.21
Hexagon Purus (HPUR): Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
851
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher