Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 1, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced the appointment of Christophe Bourdon as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective as of April 1, 2021, following approval from the Board of Directors.

Christophe Bourdon has a strong track record in launching and commercializing rare and non-rare disease products in Europe and the United States. He has a deep knowledge of patient journey, market access, and payer dynamics on both sides of the Atlantic. During his 25 years in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry working in three continents and holding several leadership positions, Christophe initiated and accelerated significant strategic transformations and has proven experience building successful multi-cultural and cross-functional teams. He is adept at fostering an environment focused on innovation with one constant driver in mind: Making a meaningful difference for patients. He successfully launched a variety of products in demanding environments, making him an ideal candidate to lead Orphazyme as it prepares for a potential commercial launch of its investigational product candidate, arimoclomol, in the United States and Europe.

Christophe Bourdon comes to Orphazyme from his position with Amgen, Inc. as Senior Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Oncology Business, where he led commercialization planning and execution for several products. Prior to Amgen, Christophe was Senior Vice President of Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Canada at Alexion as the company launched two breakthrough ultra-orphan drugs and negotiated payor access across UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada. Christophe Bourdon holds an MBA from IMD business school (Switzerland) and a BA from ISG (France).