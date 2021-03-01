 

Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 05/2021
Inside information
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, March 1, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced the appointment of Christophe Bourdon as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective as of April 1, 2021, following approval from the Board of Directors.

Christophe Bourdon has a strong track record in launching and commercializing rare and non-rare disease products in Europe and the United States. He has a deep knowledge of patient journey, market access, and payer dynamics on both sides of the Atlantic. During his 25 years in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry working in three continents and holding several leadership positions, Christophe initiated and accelerated significant strategic transformations and has proven experience building successful multi-cultural and cross-functional teams. He is adept at fostering an environment focused on innovation with one constant driver in mind: Making a meaningful difference for patients. He successfully launched a variety of products in demanding environments, making him an ideal candidate to lead Orphazyme as it prepares for a potential commercial launch of its investigational product candidate, arimoclomol, in the United States and Europe.

Christophe Bourdon comes to Orphazyme from his position with Amgen, Inc. as Senior Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Oncology Business, where he led commercialization planning and execution for several products. Prior to Amgen, Christophe was Senior Vice President of Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Canada at Alexion as the company launched two breakthrough ultra-orphan drugs and negotiated payor access across UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada. Christophe Bourdon holds an MBA from IMD business school (Switzerland) and a BA from ISG (France).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement                                                                                       No. 05/2021Inside informationCompany Registration No. 32266355 Copenhagen, Denmark, March 1, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
European Energy A/S: Interim Financial Report Q4 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Orphazyme announces participation in upcoming virtual investor conferences
23.02.21
Orphazyme announces presentation of 2020 Annual Report
04.02.21
Orphazyme to showcase data on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease Type C during the 2021 Annual WORLDSymposium
01.02.21
Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
01.02.21
Capital increase of 170,131 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of vesting and exercise of Matching Shares