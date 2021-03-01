 

DGAP-News Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team

Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team

Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team

- Dr. AndrÃ¡s Strassz promoted to Chief Medical Officer
- Dr. Mathias Locher joins to fill newly created position of Chief Development Officer

Ladenburg, Germany, 1 March 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced the appointment of Dr. AndrÃ¡s Strassz as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Mathias Locher as Chief Development Officer.

Dr. Strassz joined the company in April 2020 as Senior Medical Officer to build up the clinical development function. He has strong experience in clinical development, including in oncology. Dr. Strassz joined Heidelberg Pharma from Affimed, where he served as Medical Director. Previously, he held positions in clinical development at Sandoz and Amgen, among others. He holds both an MD and MBA from the University of PÃ©cs, Hungary.

Dr. Locher has over 30 years of experience in drug development. He joins Heidelberg Pharma from Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson), where he was Senior Director - External Innovation at the J&J London Innovation Centre. Prior to that, he held management positions at Covagen, Merck Serono, Micromet (now part of Amgen) and ASTA Medica. Dr. Locher holds a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Tuebingen.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "I am very pleased that AndrÃ¡s Strassz and Mathias Locher are joining the Heidelberg Pharma management team. With our lead program, HDP-101, about to enter the clinic, we are evolving from a research organization to a clinical development company and with strengthening the team, we gain valuable know-how and necessary expertise. I look forward to working together with the growing team to achieve our goals."

