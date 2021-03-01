 

Eurofins Announces the launch of an At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test kit available direct to consumers, without prescription

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 07:15  |  49   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins’s (Paris:ERF) Clinical Enterprise, Inc. announces that it has received US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a direct-to-consumer (DTC) version of its EmpowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit.

The Eurofins at-home COVID-19 nasal PCR kit is among the first over-the-counter at-home test kits for SARS-CoV-2 to receive EUA. With this authorization, Eurofins is able to sell the test kit directly to consumers without prescription.

The kit is currently available through Eurofins’ subsidiary, empowerDX. The at-home test kits can be easily ordered online for $99 at empowerdxlab.com, and are also available in pharmacies across the U.S.

The at-home COVID-19 test kit includes step-by-step instructions, a shallow nasal swab, test tube and a pre-paid FedEx package for the easy return of samples. Customers will receive their results to a secure patient portal within 48 hours.

This test was developed by Eurofins Viracor, a leading infectious disease testing laboratory, and is based on its FDA EUA authorized SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay. That assay is ranked one of the most sensitive of the 117 tests evaluated by the FDA SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel1.

Eurofins’ CEO, Gilles Martin commented: "This product has the potential to significantly increase population testing rates and help build confidence to accelerate the return of everyday life. We are also working very closely with European authorities for the approval of similar direct-to-consumer products."

This home-collection kit has not been FDA cleared or approved; rather it has been authorized by FDA under an EUA only for the home collection and maintenance of nasal swab specimens as an aid in detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, and not for any other viruses or pathogens, and only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of medical devices under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit empowerdxlab.com, eurofins.com.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eurofins Announces the launch of an At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test kit available direct to consumers, without prescription Regulatory News: Eurofins’s (Paris:ERF) Clinical Enterprise, Inc. announces that it has received US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a direct-to-consumer (DTC) version of its EmpowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, ...
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
Eurofins Announces the launch of an At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test kit available direct to consumers, ...
Median Technologies to Host a Live Webcast and Provide a Company Update on March 9th, 2021
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, Thanks to a Fast-Paced Response to COVID-19 and the Resilience of Its Core Businesses
18.02.21
Eurofins Scientific Announces Acquisition of Beacon Discovery, Substantially Expanding Its Integrated Drug Discovery Capabilities and Expertise
11.02.21
Eurofins Launches Quantitative Antibody Test to Measure Immune Response to Covid-19 and Vaccines
04.02.21
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 January 2021
02.02.21
Eurofins Donates 100,000 Fast PCR Tests to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Variants B.1.1.7 (ex. UK), B.1.351 (ex. South Africa) and B.1.1.248 (ex. Brazil) to Hospitals Around the World

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
25
Eurofins Scientific