Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel precision medicines for chronic kidney diseases

Hamburg, Germany, 01 March 2021:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Chinook", NASDAQ: KDNY) today announced a strategic collaboration focused on the discovery and development of novel precision medicine therapies for patients with chronic kidney diseases ("CKD"). Based on Evotec's proprietary comprehensive molecular datasets from thousands of patients across chronic kidney diseases of multiple underlying etiologies, Chinook and Evotec will jointly identify, characterise and validate novel mechanisms and discover and develop precision medicines.



The collaboration leverages Evotec's proprietary PanOmics platform, which combines enhanced throughput proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics and cell imaging with PanHunter, Evotec's unique integrated data analysis platform. In addition, Chinook will contribute drug discovery and development programmes to the collaboration targeting rare kidney diseases such as IgA nephropathy and glomerular diseases.



"We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Evotec, the leading drug discovery alliance and development partner in nephrology," said Andrew King, Ph.D., Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine at Chinook. "Gaining access to the NURTuRE cohort study and other proprietary patient biobanks, along with Evotec's multi-omics integration platform, will enable us to define the molecular drivers of kidney diseases, identify novel targets for drug development in selected patient sub-populations and continue to build the foundation for our precision medicine approach. With a focus on comprehensive molecular disease classification, combined with prospective clinical outcomes, Chinook has the opportunity to potentially deliver targeted therapies to the right patient populations."