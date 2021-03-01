 

DGAP-News Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel precision medicines for chronic kidney diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 07:30  |  97   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel precision medicines for chronic kidney diseases

01.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Evotec SE!
Long
Basispreis 29,43€
Hebel 11,44
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 34,80€
Hebel 10,70
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • COLLABORATION WILL LEVERAGE THE NURTURE PATIENT BIOBANK AND EVOTEC'S MULTI-OMICS PLATFORMS PANHUNTER AND PANOMICS
  • EVOTEC AND CHINOOK AIM TO CHARACTERISE MOLECULAR DRIVERS, IDENTIFY AND VALIDATE NOVEL TARGETS AND DRIVE PATIENT STRATIFICATION STRATEGIES IN SELECTED RARE KIDNEY DISEASES
  • EVOTEC RECEIVES AN UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT AS WELL AS RESEARCH FUNDING AND IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES


Hamburg, Germany, 01 March 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Chinook", NASDAQ: KDNY) today announced a strategic collaboration focused on the discovery and development of novel precision medicine therapies for patients with chronic kidney diseases ("CKD"). Based on Evotec's proprietary comprehensive molecular datasets from thousands of patients across chronic kidney diseases of multiple underlying etiologies, Chinook and Evotec will jointly identify, characterise and validate novel mechanisms and discover and develop precision medicines.

The collaboration leverages Evotec's proprietary PanOmics platform, which combines enhanced throughput proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics and cell imaging with PanHunter, Evotec's unique integrated data analysis platform. In addition, Chinook will contribute drug discovery and development programmes to the collaboration targeting rare kidney diseases such as IgA nephropathy and glomerular diseases.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Evotec, the leading drug discovery alliance and development partner in nephrology," said Andrew King, Ph.D., Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine at Chinook. "Gaining access to the NURTuRE cohort study and other proprietary patient biobanks, along with Evotec's multi-omics integration platform, will enable us to define the molecular drivers of kidney diseases, identify novel targets for drug development in selected patient sub-populations and continue to build the foundation for our precision medicine approach. With a focus on comprehensive molecular disease classification, combined with prospective clinical outcomes, Chinook has the opportunity to potentially deliver targeted therapies to the right patient populations."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ist EVOTEC eine Blase?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel precision medicines for chronic kidney diseases DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel precision medicines for chronic kidney diseases 01.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:22 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Mit Gewinn in den März - Beruhigung am Anleihemarkt
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer Ansätze für chronische Nierenerkrankungen ein (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer Ansätze für chronische Nierenerkrankungen ein
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
26.02.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) legen zu; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) leichter
26.02.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec SE (deutsch)
25.02.21
Evotec – Pullback als Einstiegschance in die Aktie des Wirkstoffforschers!
25.02.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidiert
24.02.21
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und Vita34 (V3V) ziehen wieder an
23.02.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys fest (MOR), Evotec (EVT) mit Gewinnmitnahmen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:41 Uhr
71.354
Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
26.02.21
82
Ist EVOTEC eine Blase?
04.02.21
1.109
Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
28.01.21
3
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Evotec auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 32 Euro
13.10.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE