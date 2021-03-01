q.beyond expects further double-digit growth in 2021

- Revenues budgeted to grow to between € 160 million and € 170 million

- EBITDA expected to rise significantly to between € 5 million and € 10 million

- Free cash flow to be sustainably positive from Q4 2021

- Targets communicated for 2020 financial year all met

- Clear positioning as growth stock: value growth has priority over dividend

Cologne, 1 March 2021 - q.beyond AG will consistently press ahead with implementing its "2020plus" growth strategy in 2021 and has budgeted double-digit revenue growth to between € 160 million and € 170 million. It expects EBITDA to improve significantly to between € 5 million and € 10 million. The IT service provider has forecast free cash flow in a range of between € -5 million and € -10 million and plans to generate a sustainably positive figure from the fourth quarter of 2021 onwards.

This further double-digit growth, and that despite the coronavirus pandemic, is due to q.beyond's crisis-resistant business model with its high share of recurring revenues. In 2020, these made up 78% of total revenues. Not only that, the company is benefiting from persistently high demand, with new order growth of 21% to € 161.1 million in 2020. In its planning, q.beyond expects economic activity in Germany to normalise again from the second quarter of 2021. CEO Jürgen Hermann is convinced: "The coronavirus crisis will accelerate digitalisation among SMEs. And this will produce additional growth opportunities in the medium term."

2020 revenues rose to € 143.4 million

As already communicated on 26 January 2021, q.beyond increased its revenues to € 143.4 million in the 2020 financial year, with both of the company's segments - "Cloud & IoT" and "SAP" - posting double-digit growth. At € -15.8 million, the free cash flow for 2020 based on preliminary calculations is consistent with the expectation of up to € -16 million. At € -2.0 million, preliminary EBITDA is not only significantly ahead of the target of up to € -5 million, but has also been sustainably positive since the fourth quarter of 2020.