 

Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus BT-001 in Solid Tumors

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the first patient in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the novel dual mechanism-of-action oncolytic Vaccinia virus BT-001 has been enrolled at Institut Bergonié (Bordeaux, France).

BT-001 IS AN ONCOLYTIC VIRUS GENERATED WITH TRANSGENE’S INNOVATIVE INVIR.IO PLATFORM

BT-001 has been generated using Transgene’s Invir.IO platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody generated by BioInvent’s proprietary n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine.

By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. In addition, delivering the anti-CTLA4 antibody directly to the tumor microenvironment aims to induce local Treg depletion and strong therapeutic activity. As a consequence, by reducing systemic exposure, the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA4 antibody will be greatly improved. BT-001 is being co-developed through a 50/50 collaboration between BioInvent and Transgene.

Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, said: “We are excited to start this clinical trial with BT-001, which is the result of a very productive collaboration between Transgene and BioInvent. This first Invir.IO based oncolytic virus entering the clinic has been shown to induce long-lasting antitumor immune responses and abscopal effects in several preclinical tumor models; in these experiments, the activity of BT-001 was further enhanced through combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody treatment. It has a unique mode of action and the outstanding results so far indicate it could make a significant difference to cancer patients.

The inclusion of the first patient in this Phase I/IIa trial marks a further broadening of our clinical pipeline, which now comprises three candidate products and four clinical studies. BT-001 is a unique oncolytic virus, combining multiple mechanisms-of-action, and has outstanding potential in a wide range of indications thanks to its combination of multiple anti-cancer properties,” said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

