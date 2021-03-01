 

EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) states that the construction works have been completed in Pomerania wind farm developed by Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. (hereinafter – the wind farm), a subsidiary of the Company.

It is estimated that during the 30 years of operation of the wind farm, the undiscounted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will amount to EUR 440m. 

The total investments into Pomerania wind farm reach approximately EUR 130m. The total annual electricity generation output of the wind farm will reach approximately 300 GWh.  

The turbine testing will begin in the nearest future, after the necessary permits are obtained. The estimated start of commercial operations of the 94 MW capacity wind farm is spring 2021.

Pomerania wind farm had won a guaranteed tariff in Poland‘s auction for renewable energy projects. The guaranteed tariff will be awarded to the wind farm for the period of 15 years.  This wind farm is the first Company’s project of its kind in Poland, it comprises 29 wind turbines with their nominal capacity rated from 3 MW to 3.3 MW.


For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) states that the construction works have been completed in Pomerania wind farm developed by Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. (hereinafter – the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
European Energy A/S: Interim Financial Report Q4 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released
26.02.21
AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services
26.02.21
AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services
26.02.21
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021
26.02.21
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021
26.02.21
 2021–2024 Strategic Plan of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies has been approved
26.02.21
2021–2024 Strategic Plan has been approved
26.02.21
Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders
26.02.21
Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting
26.02.21
Ignitis Group grew in all segments in 2020