EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released

It is estimated that during the 30 years of operation of the wind farm, the undiscounted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will amount to EUR 440m.

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) states that the construction works have been completed in Pomerania wind farm developed by Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z o.o. (hereinafter – the wind farm), a subsidiary of the Company.

The total investments into Pomerania wind farm reach approximately EUR 130m. The total annual electricity generation output of the wind farm will reach approximately 300 GWh.

The turbine testing will begin in the nearest future, after the necessary permits are obtained. The estimated start of commercial operations of the 94 MW capacity wind farm is spring 2021.

Pomerania wind farm had won a guaranteed tariff in Poland‘s auction for renewable energy projects. The guaranteed tariff will be awarded to the wind farm for the period of 15 years. This wind farm is the first Company’s project of its kind in Poland, it comprises 29 wind turbines with their nominal capacity rated from 3 MW to 3.3 MW.

