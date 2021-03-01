Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) communicates revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2021

Fingerprints Cards AB (Fingerprints) has decided to, starting in the first quarter of 2021, disclose revenue forecasts for the current quarter. The purpose is to increase transparency regarding the short-term development for Fingerprints’ world-leading business in fingerprint sensors for smartphones, and for the emerging business in Payments & Access.



For the first quarter of 2021, Fingerprints expects Group revenue to be in the range of SEK 310-350 million, based on the exchange rate SEK/USD 8.20. The Group's sales and direct purchases are primarily made in USD.