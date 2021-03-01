 

Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 08:00  |  47   |   |   

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

   
Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications info@veronapharma.com
   
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries) 		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron  
   
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries) 		Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Eva Haas / Shabnam Bashir  

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine is being evaluated in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
European Energy A/S: Interim Financial Report Q4 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Verona Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
18.02.21
Verona Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
02.02.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with pMDI Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD
02.02.21
Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with pMDI Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD