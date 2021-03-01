 

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 08:09  |  63   |   |   

Press release
March 1, 2021 - N° 5

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee

Claire Le Gall-Robinson joins SCOR’s Executive Committee with effect from today.

In addition to her role as General Secretary, which she has held since 2016, Claire Le Gall-Robinson is in charge of governance, the compliance function and the legal function. She also helps to draw up and implement the Group’s strategy in terms of social and environmental responsibility.

Claire Le Gall-Robinson is the second woman to join SCOR’s Executive Committee, following the appointment of Brona Magee as Deputy CEO of SCOR Global Life in September 2018.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am very happy that Claire Le Gall-Robinson is joining SCOR’s Executive Committee and expanding her responsibilities within the Group. Since she joined us in 2016, Claire has fulfilled her duties as General Secretary with great professionalism. She knows the company extremely well, and her professional and human qualities are appreciated by everyone she deals with. I am confident that Claire will be successful in this new key role. This appointment bears witness to the depth and breadth of the company’s talent and demonstrates our determination to develop and promote all talent within the Group.”

*

*         *

Biography

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, 45, is a lawyer admitted to the Paris and New York Bars and a graduate of Harvard Law School (Master of Laws) and the Paris II- Panthéon Assas University (Corporate and Tax law, Major de promotion). She practiced for more than 17 years in leading U.S. law firms Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Prior to joining SCOR in 2016, she was a partner of the UK law firm Gowling WLG. She has taught at the Sciences Po Law School since 2010. She has authored articles on various topics relating to corporate law and co-authored a book on commercial law published by Editions Dalloz.

*

*         *

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33 (0)1 58 44 79 19
jguilbert@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

General

Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore, the document might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee Press releaseMarch 1, 2021 - N° 5 Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee Claire Le Gall-Robinson joins SCOR’s Executive Committee with effect from today. In addition to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
European Energy A/S: Interim Financial Report Q4 2020
Danone: Portfolio review: Conversion of Danone’s 9.8% indirect stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
2020 Annual Results: SCOR absorbs the shock of Covid-19, recording a net income of EUR 234 million in 2020, and proposes a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share
09.02.21
January 2021 P&C Renewal Results - SCOR achieves excellent January 1, 2021, renewals, with +15.9% premium growth
03.02.21
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers