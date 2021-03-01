In his role as Head of Projects, Michael’s primary responsibility will be overseeing the development of Horizonte’s two 100% owned projects, the Araguaia ferro-nickel project (“Araguaia”) and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project (“Vermelho”). Work is currently focussed on starting construction at Araguaia subject to closing project finance, while Vermelho is being progressed through to feasibility study and permitting. Michael will be based out of the Company’s Brazilian headquarters in Belo Horizonte, where he will work closely with the Company’s in-country team.

Michael is a Mechanical Engineer with extensive international leadership experience in the construction, operation and optimisation of medium to large capex projects, with extensive expertise in both ferro-nickel, and nickel acid-leach operations. Prior to joining Horizonte, Michael worked for BHP, Newcrest Mining, and WMC Resources. At BHP, Michael led Cerro Matoso’s US$350 million ferro nickel production line refurbishment with a complete furnace rebuild in Colombia. As Vice President: Projects and Engineering at Nickel West, he was responsible for the implementation of a US$5 billion capital investment programme, and he led the asset ramp-up phase of the Ravensthorpe nickel operation in Australia. Michael is a graduate from Curtin University and also has an MBA from the University of Western Australia.

Commenting on the appointment, Jeremy Martin, Horizonte’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Horizonte team. He has extensive experience in developing, operating and optimising nickel operations, his experience across both RKEF and HPAL technologies is well suited to the development of both of Horizonte’s projects.

Mike will oversee the development of Araguaia and Vermelho in Brazil and will also be an invaluable asset to the corporate team in London. Horizonte has the capability to build and deliver the Araguaia ferro-nickel project, as well as simultaneously progressing Vermelho. The continued development of the broader team is a critical workstream as we advance our transition towards becoming a nickel producer.”