 

Stora Enso Oyj's share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 - 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 08:24  |  51   |   |   

HELSINKI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 March 2021 at 9.00 EET

Stora Enso is launching a new plan for 2021-2023 under its share-based long-term incentive programme. The purpose of the plan is to incentivise and align management with shareholder interests and the long-term strategy of the Company. This is done through setting measurable financial long-term targets as well as through encouraging personal share ownership.

The long-term share incentive plan consists of performance shares with a three-year performance period as well as restricted shares with a three-year retainment period, which is followed by the payment of the potentially attained share reward.  

The earning criterion for the Performance Share Plan is Economic Value Added (50% target weight) and Earnings Per Share (50% target weight) during the period of 2021-2023. The target levels for EVA and EPS are decided and set ahead of each one-year period. The outcomes for each one-year period are accumulated, and the payout will be calculated based on the accumulated targets and outcomes after the three-year period. Share rewards will be paid in Stora Enso R shares, where legally possible.

The long-term share incentive plan for the period 2021-2023 covers a maximum of 300 employees. The long-term share incentive plan for members of the Stora Enso Group Leadership Team consists of performance shares only. The commencement and payment of the plan is conditional on approval by the Board of Directors.

The maximum value of the plan is set to be 17 MEUR at grant, which corresponds to 1 041 347 shares at the share price on 26 February 2021.

In connection with the execution of the plan no new shares will be issued, and there is no dilutive effect on the number of Stora Enso's registered shares. Besides the attainment of the performance criteria, the share reward is subject to the continuation of the employment. The share rewards earned within the plan for 2021-2023 will be delivered in 2024. Applicable taxes will be deducted before shares are delivered to the employees.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP
Communications and Marketing
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP
Investor Relationstel
+358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP
Communications and Marketing
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP
Investor Relationstel
+358 40 763 8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-oyj-s-share-based-long-term-incentive-plan-for-2021---2023,c3297568

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj's share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 - 2023 HELSINKI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 March 2021 at 9.00 EET Stora Enso is launching a new plan for 2021-2023 under its share-based long-term incentive programme. The purpose of the plan is to incentivise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
Stora Enso Oyj's share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 - 2023
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods