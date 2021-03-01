TORM plc Annual Report 2020

“I am very pleased that our integrated One TORM platform enabled us to deliver a solid EBITDA of USD 272m and a considerable cash return to shareholders totaling USD 71m in dividends during 2020. I am further pleased that our commitment to minimize environmental impact has enabled us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 22% since 2008, showing a clear path towards our ambitious target of 40% reduction by 2030.” says Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, Executive Director.

In 2020, TORM realized an EBITDA of USD 272m (2019: USD 202m). The 2020 profit before tax amounted to USD 90m (2019: USD 167m). The net profit adjusted for non-recurring items was USD 122m (2019: USD 51m) and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) was a very strong 9.3% (2019: 5.2%).



For the full-year 2020, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 19,800 (2019: USD/day 16,526). In the first half of the year, product tanker rates reached all-time-high levels following the significant market disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and OPEC+ oil price war. In the second half of the year, the product tanker market went into a downturn and together with substantial draws on global oil stocks, the product tanker rates declined as product stocks normalized.



In 2020, TORM contracted two LR2 newbuildings, purchased two 2010-built MR vessels and sold eight older vessels. The two LR2 newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. One of the 2010-built MR vessels was delivered in 2020 and one was delivered in January 2021. Further, TORM took delivery of four vessels under its newbuilding program in 2020. As of 31 December 2020, TORM’s order book consisted of the two LR2 newbuildings and the remaining 2010-built MR vessel. The total outstanding CAPEX related to the order book, including costs related to the installation of scrubbers, amounted to USD 101m.



The vessel sales cover two LR2s and six MRs for a total consideration of USD 77m. The vessels were delivered to their new owners in 2020 and debt of USD 41m has been repaid. As of 31 December 2020, TORM’s fleet consisted of 64 owned vessels, eight vessels under sale and leaseback agreements, two vessels on order and one second-hand vessel to be delivered to TORM.



In the first quarter of 2021, TORM has entered into an agreement to purchase eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels for a total cash consideration of USD 82.5m and the issuance of 5.97 million shares. Subject to documentation, TORM has obtained financing of up to USD 94m for the vessels that are scheduled to be delivered to TORM in the second and third quarter of 2021.