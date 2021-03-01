 

Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 08:30  |  31   |   |   

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

Protecting the environment and sustainability is the global focus of the international community. Innovative Power Generation Limited (IPG) has embedded ESG and sustainability into the core of all we do. Bringing together complimentary leading technology, we offer total Waste to Energy (WTE) scalable, off grid, bespoke solutions. We convert plastic, tyres, food waste, farm waste, hospital hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and Bio waste into green renewable energy. The electricity, hydrogen, RNG, heat, organic compost and construction materials produced will support global CO2 reduction in industry, leisure, hospitals, education, and communities. This will also lead to significant reductions in energy and waste management costs. IPG is a committed supporter of those affected by autism.

  • The global waste to energy market is expected to reach €66.3 billion by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. 
  • Governments are emphasising on the development of alternate energy production sources such as Waste to Energy (WTE) plants owing to surging power demand along with the rapid depletion of conventional energy sources, The UK government aims to have all vehicle electrically powered by 2030.
  • LNG/RNG as a green means to provide power to off grid systems is faced with massive demand and delivery Expected market growth of 100% between 2018-2023.
  • Asia and Europe are the biggest markets, Forecast market size €3.5b between 2018-2030, RNG/LNG container market expected to rise quicker than LNG due to Off-Grid power demands Oil based Off-Grid demand converting to Biogas/LNG at a rate of 5%-8% per annum.
  • It is estimated that over €1.7trillion euro will be directed into ESG and sustainability projects over the next 5 years.

Brian McGee, Chairman of IPG commented: "We are pleased to announce this private placement offering, which will allow us to continue to invest in our business and execute on our business plan where we see us as central to the Governments Green Revolution Plan to offer a total off grid bespoke circular waste to energy solution for the betterment of the environment, communities and to drive down CO2 emissions."

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com). For more information please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We would like to welcome Innovative Power Generation Ltd to our unique share trading platform and we look forward to working with a company that has ESG principles and sustainability at its heart. IPG is not only looking after how energy is produced or converted but the company is also supporting Autism charities in their local area."  

For further information, please contact:


J P Jenkins Ltd.


Veronika Oswald

Director

+44 (0)20 7469 0937



 

Innovative Power Generation Limited

Brian McGee

+44 (0) 7702 004582

Chairman


Jim Cunningham

+44 (0) 7741 067861

Group Managing Director


 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd. LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited have been admitted onto its share dealing platform. Protecting the environment and sustainability is the global focus of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
Stora Enso Oyj's share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 - 2023
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
Ballard Power’s Brennstoffzellen: Rekordreichweite für neue Dopppeldeckerbusse.
26.02.21
2021–2024 Strategic Plan has been approved
26.02.21
 2021–2024 Strategic Plan of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies has been approved
26.02.21
Gas Sensor Market Size to Reach USD 1,336.2 Million by 2027 at CAGR 6.4% | Valuates Reports
26.02.21
TAWAZUN STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT FUND LLC und TITOMIC LTD unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung über die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Ziel der Errichtung einer hochmodernen großtechnischen 3D-Druck-Produktionsstätte in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten
26.02.21
Shell will in Raffinerie Rheinland nachhaltige Kraftstoffe herstellen
26.02.21
Huawei Digital Power entwickelt „Zero Carbon-Netzwerklösung" und hilft Betreibern, klimaneutrale Ziele zu erreichen
25.02.21
DGAP-News: Emerging Markets Unternehmensanleihen: Nachhaltigkeit wird zum Erfolgsfaktor beim Investieren
25.02.21
Astana Club: TOP-10-Risiken für Eurasien werden bereits 2021 wahr
25.02.21
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
695
CO2 über 400ppm - Erde irreversibel geschädigt