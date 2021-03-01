 

Tryg A/S has published the Prospectus and initiates Rights Issue and hosts a conference call on 1 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 08:39  |  74   |   |   

Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, in, or into the United States. Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction. 

Tryg A/S has published the Prospectus and initiates Rights Issue and hosts a conference call on 1 March 2021 

Tryg hosts a conference call today at 14:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the Rights Issue in brief followed by Q&As.

 The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

A prospectus regarding the offering is available on the Company's website: https://tryg.com/en/emission

Conference call details (confirmation code: 560768):

Danish participants:      +45 78 76 84 90 (DK)

UK participants:            + 44 203 769 6819 (UK)

  
Contact information:

Visit tryg.com and follow us on twitter.com/TrygIR

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

In any member state of the European Economic Area other than Denmark, Norway and Sweden (each a "Relevant State"), this communication is only addressed to, and is only directed at, persons in that Relevant State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this provision, the expression “Prospectus Regulation” means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation) and who are: (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (ii) persons who are high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and partnerships and the trustees of high value trusts, as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; and/or (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on in the United Kingdom by persons who are not Relevant Persons. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, OR FORM PART OF, AN OFFER TO SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITY IN THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE REPUBLIC OF ITALY, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE ONSHORE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, THE DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE, THE ABU DHABI GLOBAL MARKET, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, HONG KONG, OR THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tryg A/S has published the Prospectus and initiates Rights Issue and hosts a conference call on 1 March 2021 Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, in, or into the United States. Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:33 Uhr
Tryg A/S initiates rights issue and publishes prospectus
26.02.21
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S
26.02.21
Tryg Forsikring A/S - Settlement of Floating Rate Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes issuance
24.02.21
Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes
22.02.21
Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes transaction