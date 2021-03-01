 

GOGL – Private placement issue of New Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 08:34  |  37   |   |   

1 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) on 17 February 2021 regarding completion of the private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The new shares have been legally and validly issued and fully paid, and the Company's issued share capital has been increased to USD 9,924.012.20, divided into 198,480,244 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.

The new shares are registered under a separate ISIN pending approval of a listing prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will not be listed or tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange until the listing prospectus is approved.

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GOGL – Private placement issue of New Shares 1 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) on 17 February 2021 regarding completion of the private placement of new shares …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
GOGL – Q4 2020 Presentation
18.02.21
GOGL – Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
18.02.21
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL – Key information relating to repair issue to be carried out by Golden Ocean Group Limited
17.02.21
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
17.02.21
GOGL – Acquisition of 18 dry bulk vessels and contemplated private placement of USD 338 million
11.02.21
GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
48
Golden-Ocean Schüttgut-Bulker