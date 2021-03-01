1 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda



Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) on 17 February 2021 regarding completion of the private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The new shares have been legally and validly issued and fully paid, and the Company's issued share capital has been increased to USD 9,924.012.20, divided into 198,480,244 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.