Advanced Blockchain AG holds stake in Fractal Project

01.03.2021 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has sometime ago made an investment into Fractal (www.trustfractal.com) for its Polkadot related portfolio. The company will in tranches receive 3,770,000 of Fractal's native FCL token.

The Fractal Protocol uses blockchain and cryptocurrency to enable advertising that maintains user privacy while also promoting interaction with ads and products. Fractal is part of the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem, and thus this investment adds on to Advanced Blockchain AG's portfolio of investments in these types of projects.

The Fractal Protocol was created to address multiple limitations in the advertising market. First, there is a lack of security and privacy in many advertising platforms, and while some of the larger platforms are relatively secure, they can also be incredibly expensive. Furthermore, there is no way to guarantee that a user sees an add, or to verify that a user engaging with an ad is a real person.

To address these and other issues, the Fractal Protocol provides an effective governance mechanism which ensures independent attribution and the verification that a user viewed an ad or otherwise interacted with it. An escrow mechanism secures payouts to publishers and insures their claims. Furthermore, user engagement is generated via an opt-in mechanism, privacy oriented data utilization, and awarding a share of ad revenues to users.

After the token has now been listed, the investment made at an early stage also strengthens the investment portfolio of Advanced Blockchain AG, which has thus been able to further expand its investments in the Polkadot ecosystem. The Polkadot blockchain and the protocols that operate on it are of particular interest to Advanced Blockchain AG as they offer scalability and interoperability, making them the ideal candidate for use in many industries such as finance and advertising.

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.

