 

AB “Novaturas” doubles the number of weekly planned flights to Egypt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 08:44  |  23   |   |   

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” Group is increasing the Egyptian program. From March, 4 flights per week will be operated from Lithuania and Estonia to the main Egyptian resorts.

"In February 2021, after almost one-year break, we have resumed flights to Egypt. On the 13th of February the first plane to Sharm el Sheikh took off from Estonia, and on the 20th of February - from Lithuania to Hurghada. We have started with two flights per week program from the Lithuanian and Estonian markets. After assessing the demand, in March we have added additional flight chains to the Egyptian resorts from Vilnius and Tallinn. After the period of forced operations suspension, the increase in planned activity volumes gives optimism about accelerating holiday season. More frequent flights will give travelers the opportunity to plan their holidays more flexibly and choose from wider range of holiday durations just as it was usual before the pandemic”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

According to The Company, Egypt has always been the most popular winter holiday destination. During the 2019-2020 winter holiday season 39.4 thousand travelers from all the Baltics travelled to the Egyptian resorts and the Egyptian program accounted for 68% of the whole winter holiday season program.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB “Novaturas” doubles the number of weekly planned flights to Egypt The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” Group is increasing the Egyptian program. From March, 4 flights per week will be operated from Lithuania and Estonia to the main Egyptian resorts. "In February 2021, after almost one-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Update: Regarding convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”
17.02.21
Regarding convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”
17.02.21
“Novaturas” Group attracts EUR 10 million worth investment
15.02.21
Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2021
09.02.21
Novaturas Group's results for 2020: the darkest days - in the past
09.02.21
AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Lithuania to Egypt at the end of February
03.02.21
“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results of the year 2020