 

Lleida.net to create a new subsidiary in Dubai

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 09:13  |  47   |   |   

MADRID, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has approved the creation of a new subsidiary in Dubai, intending to boost the commercialisation of its registered services in the Middle East and African markets.

The subsidiary, called Lleidanet Saas Services, will be incorporated in the United Arab Emirates and will be based at the company's offices in Dubai.

"Lleidanet SaaS Services will allow us to consolidate our strategy for the region and provide services to large national companies in the Middle East and Africa," explained Sisco Sapena, its CEO and founder.

This corporation is the second subsidiary that the Spanish listed company has in the region.

In the UAE, Lleidanet Dubai LLC, whose sole purpose is to support Emirates Post, the country's national postal operator, is already in operations.

Emirates Post has exclusive distribution rights for its services in the country, with a contract signed for an indefinite period. This agreement allows it to distribute certified electronic communications services to citizens, private entities and public bodies.

To date, six national postal operators (in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America) market Lleida.net's certified electronic signature and notification services in their different countries, as well as registered SMS and registered e-mail.

Among them, there are postal services in South Africa, Zambia and Colombia.

Lleida.net, which has more than 3,000 shareholders, is listed on BME Growth in Madrid, the OTCQX index in New York and Euronext Growth in Paris.

The company has already received 201 patents worldwide for its inventions in certified electronic notice, contracting and signature, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the world.

Among the authorities that have recognised Lleida.net's intellectual property work are those of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Japan, South Africa, Colombia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council brings together all the countries in the region.

At present, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of their electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notifications in procurement processes.

Media Contact:
The Paloma Project, Media,
rpl@thepalomaproject.com,
+356 7946 7486,
https://Lleida.net



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lleida.net to create a new subsidiary in Dubai MADRID, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has approved the creation of a new subsidiary in Dubai, intending to boost the commercialisation of its registered services in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens
Stora Enso Oyj's share-based long-term incentive plan for 2021 - 2023
Shares of Innovative Power Generation Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods