 

TravelNest's Travel and Tourism Survey reveals pandemic impact on UK holiday plans

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation rental site TravelNest's Travel and Tourism Survey has revealed the impact of the pandemic on UK holiday plans for 2021.  While only a quarter of people surveyed say they are "very likely" to book a holiday before they've had the Covid vaccine, this figure more than doubles post-vaccination. 

Demand for holiday rentals like Barn Lodge in Cupar, Fife is up. (PRNewsfoto/TravelNest)

Over half of respondents say they will not take a holiday abroad this year, with 79 percent of respondents planning to take one or two UK-based 'staycations'.  In the survey of over 600 people across the UK, rural holidays (51%) are most popular with Brits, followed by beach holidays (43%), city breaks (36%), road trips (29%) and activity holidays (19%).

Other key findings include:

  • 44% plan to holiday in the Summer (June, July, August) with 23% planning to vacation in the Autumn (September, October, November)
  • Holiday homes (44%) are more popular than hotel stays (29%)
  • Planned breaks of 7 nights or more have doubled in 2021 versus the last 3 months of 2020 and on average customers are booking stays of 5 nights
  • Average booking value has increased by around 40% in 2021 versus the last 3 months of 2020

Rebecca Moore, Chief Operating Officer at TravelNest says: "The findings, together with our own booking activity, reveal significant pent-up demand for holidays when restrictions allow, and that the vaccine is affecting decision-making by significantly increasing traveller confidence."

"The results also show travellers are thinking pragmatically, with the strongest demand for UK staycations versus holidays abroad, and a strong preference for rural vacation rental holidays in the summer months. Also, factors such as flexible cancellations and Covid cleaning protocols are very important to travellers. Overall, these results bode well for the UK's rural vacation rental market when restrictions on travel are lifted."

Full findings from the TravelNest Travel and Tourism Survey 2021: https://travelnest.com/industry-insights/the-results-of-travelnests-travel-and-tourism-survey-2021-are-in/ 

Survey infographic: https://travelnest.com/travel-after-covid/

Notes: 

  • TravelNest improves occupancy rates for vacation rental properties by automating marketing and increasing exposure on top booking sites like Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Vrbo and TUI, while reducing administration time for vacation rental owners.
  • In 2019, vacation rentals were 14 percent of the global travel accommodation market and the fastest-growing travel sector. There are approximately 8.3 million homes hosted globally, while supply is fragmented with around 65 percent owned by independent hosts with less than 5 properties, and 82 percent of properties listed on a single channel.

Contact: Stef Scott, 07921 464 951, stef.scott@travelnest.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446062/Barn_Lodge_Cupar_Fife.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446063/TravelNest_Logo.jpg

 

 

TravelNest logo (PRNewsfoto/TravelNest)



