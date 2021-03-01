 

New private equity investor to drive Hawksford growth strategy

International corporate, private client and fund services provider Hawksford is embarking on its next phase of accelerated growth, having secured a new majority investor

ST. HELIER, Jersey, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Capital Partnership LLP (STAR), a leading European fund manager, will provide investment capital to drive accelerated growth of the Hawksford business. M&A will be an integral part of STAR and Hawksford's growth strategy, particularly where geographical expansion enhances the Company's high quality, client focused service offering.

 

Group CEO of Hawksford, Michel van Leeuwen

 

Hawksford Group Chief Executive Michel van Leeuwen said:

"This deal is a significant vote of confidence in Hawksford's strategy, management team, people, and ambition. Despite the global challenges defining 2020 and 2021, STAR identified Hawksford as an attractive investment opportunity due to our stable and long-term client partnerships, sound business returns and potential for global growth. Several acquisition targets have been identified, which is why the partnership with STAR represents an exciting step change in Hawksford's successful evolution We look forward to working as partners to deliver this growth."

STAR Capital is a private equity firm focused on developing strategic asset-based businesses in Western Europe.

Uniti Bhalla, Managing Partner of STAR, said:

"We are pleased to be partnering with the Hawksford management team as they continue to develop their platform and seek new opportunities for growth. We believe that Hawksford is a strong fit to STAR's investment strategy, with established operations in key global locations, a stable, long-term client base and a platform ideally suited to support value enhancing growth."

The deal was negotiated by management with both STAR Capital and the incumbent investor Dunedin, which will retain a minority stake in the business. The deal completed on the 25 February after receiving regulatory approval in each of the relevant jurisdictions that Hawksford operates in. Hawksford will be supported by Crescent Capital Group LP via its European Special Lending strategy on financing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444852/Hawksford_Michel_van_Leeuwen.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444853/Hawksford_Logo.jpg

 

Hawksford Logo

 



