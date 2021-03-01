 

Chindata Group to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021 and Host a Conference Call on March 25, 2021

BEIJING, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:30 P.M. Beijing time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference call including the date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID: 8773029
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8773029

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 2, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Mainland, China: 4006-322162
Hong Kong: 800-963117
Conference ID: 8773029

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:
Ms. Joy Zhang
Zhuo.zhang@chindatagroup.com

Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com 




