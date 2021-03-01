Multilot offers a fully compliant turn-key gaming platform as a service (SaaS). They operate games, bingo, lotteries, raffles and games of chance on behalf of humanitarian organisations, associations, media houses and corporate partners. Multilot can manage the entire value chain, including assistance in applying for national gaming licenses, game development, assurance of compliance to laws and regulations, customer support, accounting and reporting to the authorities. Further, the company caretakes the direct communication with end-users. And it is for this purpose Multilot has chosen Agillic.

Says Petter Danbolt CEO, Multilot:

“Gaming is entertainment and fun, hopes and dreams. When we provide a smooth and good customer experience to the end-users on behalf of our clients, we fulfil a human need, making it more likely that they will keep coming back for a positive experience. That is our business case – and that’s why Agillic is relevant to us. We believe personalised communication is vital in creating a good customer experience. Activating our content through the Agillic platform will help us attract new players and help us retain them through positive experiences.”

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic:

“We are delighted that Multilot has chosen Agillic, and we are looking forward to supporting them in providing superior customer experiences and growing their business through personalised communication. Their platform is built on a brilliant concept. It enables brands and organisations to tap into gamification benefits without any hassle, and it meets a trend where gamification is on the rise, enabling new ways for brands to engage and interact with consumers. Combining gaming with the delivery of personalised communication, Multilot has a strong value proposition.”

Agillic’s strategic partner NexusOne is implementation partner and is, among other things, building the templates and communication flows.

Says Villy Gravengaard, CEO NexusOne: “It is a fascinating project where we are building everything from scratch: templates, automation rules, communication flows and content. Multilot operates a radio broadcasted bingo in various radio channels. Setting up the communication rules and tying backend operations together with personalised customer communication is quite sophisticated, and we are looking forward to pressing play when everything is ready.”