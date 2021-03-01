 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 09:35  |  34   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results
Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report

01.03.2021 / 09:35

Nordea has published its Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies


Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report
1 March 2021 at 9.00 EET

Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2020, which includes the audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Sustainability Report and its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.


The Annual Report can be downloaded at nordea.com. Nordea has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).The Sustainability Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are also available at nordea.com.

Documents:


The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2021 to adopt, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11
Group Communication, +358 104 1680 23 or press@nordea.com




The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 EET on 1 March 2021.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171849

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1171849  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171849&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report 01.03.2021 / 09:35 Nordea has published its Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies Nordea Bank Abp …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 123fahrschule SE: Umsetzung des Beschlusses der Hauptversammlung der 123fahrschule SE
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
DGAP-News: Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
25.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Notice to the Annual General Meeting
23.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
18.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors has decided
17.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nomination Board's proposals to Nordea's AGM 2021
16.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Romantschuk
04.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Fourth-quarter and full-year results 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
14.193
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
24.02.21
267
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
15.02.21
2
Grenke Anleihen
15.02.21
9
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.