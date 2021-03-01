Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report

Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2020, which includes the audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Sustainability Report and its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.



The Annual Report can be downloaded at nordea.com. Nordea has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).The Sustainability Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are also available at nordea.com.



Documents:



The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2021 to adopt, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.





For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11

Group Communication, +358 104 1680 23 or press@nordea.com









The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 EET on 1 March 2021.

Language: English Company: Nordea Bank Abp Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: CH0284415681 Valor: A1Z2TU Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1171849

1171849 01.03.2021