 

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 09:32  |  23   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 53 - 1 MARCH 2021

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 90/2020.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 53 - 1 MARCH 2021 In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on the Commonwealth of Virginia Legalizing Cannabis for Adult ...
European Energy A/S: Annual Report 2020
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
25.02.21
CORRECTION OF UK NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
25.02.21
Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
25.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
24.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
23.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
22.02.21
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
22.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
19.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
18.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM