GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 1 MARCH 2021 AT 10.48 am EET



Acquisition of CCEA Limited completed

On 18 February 2021, Gofore Plc announced that Gofore and the sellers of CCEA Ltd. have signed an agreement whereby Gofore will acquire 95% of the share capital of CCEA Ltd., a company specialising in change execution consulting.



The purchase price of EUR 6.4 million of the share capital acquired consists of a debt-free price of EUR 6,175 million for the business and a compensation for net cash, estimated at EUR 0,255 million. The purchase price will be paid as a cash consideration of EUR 6.4 million.

The terms of the acquisition have been met today and 95% of CCEA Ltd.'s share capital has been transferred to Gofore's ownership as of 1 March 2021.



Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com