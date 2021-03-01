 

The Bonduelle Group specifies its mission and enshrines it in its articles of association We inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health

Press release
Villeneuve d’Ascq, March 1, 2021

The Bonduelle Group specifies its mission and enshrines it in its articles of association.
 “We inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health”.

At the presentation of its first half-year financial results for the 2020-2021 fiscal year on February 26, the Bonduelle Group presented its mission. Submitted to the shareholders' vote at the last Shareholders' Meeting, it was very widely approved (99.91%) and is now enshrined in the company's articles of association. It is intended to guide the group's future strategic choices and reinforces Bonduelle's long-term vision. It reaffirms the company's determination to play an active role in the socio-economic and environmental challenges of today and tomorrow.

Towards a more resilient model that creates positive impacts

Committed to the B Corp certification process and a founding member of the B Movement Builders, Bonduelle reaffirms its commitment to a resilient business model that creates a positive impact for all its stakeholders. In co-construction with its employees, the group has clarified its mission and enshrined it in its articles of association.
"We inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health".
A mission that is both the starting point of a very engaging approach for the group but also the formalization of what the company has been working towards for several decades. It demonstrates Bonduelle's determination to go even further and accelerate its development as a company with a positive impact.

A new course and a roadmap to build

In order to move forward in realizing the company's mission, a roadmap is currently being drawn up, focusing on the three major transitions in which Bonduelle is involved and the major challenges that the group intends to meet :

                        - The food transition, because more and more people need to be fed healthily while preserving resources, and because plants are THE solution for doing so.

                        - The agro-ecological transition, because plant production must increase to feed a growing population, and because natural resources and arable land are under threat (biodiversity, soil depletion, climate change).

26.02.21
Bonduelle - Statement of availability of Half-Year Financial report on December 31, 2020
26.02.21
Bonduelle - First Half Year 2020-2021 Financial Results: Resilience in activity and profitability in a particularly volatile and uncertain sanitary, economic and financial environment
18.02.21
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
01.02.21
Bonduelle - First Half Year 2020-2021 Revenue: a context of a sanitary crisis generating contrasted growth in business activity

02.10.20
17
Bonduelle