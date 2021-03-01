 

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Revolving Credit Facility Update

New €200m revolving credit facility

ICG Enterprise Trust (“ICGT”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new four year €200m Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) with Credit Suisse, effective from 26 February 2021. This replaces the previous €176m facility.

The RCF will be used to finance short term fluctuations in working capital and draw downs on commitments.

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, commented:
“We are very pleased to have entered into this facility, which reinforces our strong balance sheet and liquidity profile. We have an attractive pipeline of investment opportunities and are well positioned to execute them. ICG Enterprise Trust benefited from a deep pool of ICG plc expertise during the negotiation of this facility, further demonstrating the advantages of being part of the platform.”

Enquiries

Analyst / Investor enquiries:                                                                                              +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG    
Colm Walsh, Managing Director, ICG                                         
James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG                                                               

Media:
Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG                                                        +44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco                                          +44 (0) 20 3757 4993

 

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.




